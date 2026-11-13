Morocco led visitors Niger 3-1 at the break on Friday evening at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, in the third round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Yasser Zabiri struck early, and Achraf Hakimi stole the show with two goals.

Zabiri opened the scoring for the Atlas Lions in the fourth minute, finishing off a decisive pass from Brahim Diaz to reward the hosts' bright attacking start. Hakimi doubled the lead in the 27th minute, lashing a powerful strike from outside the box to stretch Mohamed Ouahbi's side further ahead.

Read also

With Trump's help: Infantino accused of breaching American law and turning FIFA into private ownership

Mohamed Salah's uncle: Hossam Hassan swore at him and his teammates with foul language

Niger refused to fold. Mohamed Abdul Rahman pulled one back in the 41st minute, setting up a tense finish to the half.

The visitors then had the chance to level in stoppage time, but Youssef Ali Omar missed a penalty in the 45th minute. Hakimi made them pay, curling in a long-range free-kick in the third minute of added time to send Morocco in 3-1 up.

Zabiri: a talent that made history

Zabiri's goal carries extra weight given his rise through Moroccan football. The young striker has become one of the brightest faces of his generation after a series of remarkable displays at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile in 2025.

He was one of the chief architects of a historic triumph, as Morocco's youth team lifted the title for the first time. Zabiri scored five goals across the tournament, including a brace in the 2-0 final win over Argentina.

The Moroccan striker finished as joint top scorer and claimed the Silver Ball as FIFA's second-best player of the competition, having played a pivotal role in his country's crowning as world champions.

Zabiri came through the Mohammed VI Football Academy before launching his professional career with Union Touarga. A move to Famalicao of Portugal followed, then a switch to Rennes of France in February 2026.

He joined Racing Santander of Spain on loan soon after, where he has continued to find the net at the start of his time in Spanish football.

Morocco seek to maintain their perfect record

Morocco went into Friday's match chasing a third straight qualifying win, having beaten Gabon and Lesotho 2-0 in the opening two rounds. Those results left them top of Group One on 6 points before facing Niger.

Niger, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Lesotho before losing 2-0 to Gabon, taking 3 points into the clash with Morocco.