Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Elche CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

On video: Spain score five in 13-0 win

San Marino U21 vs Spain U21
San Marino U21
Spain U21
EURO U21 Qualification
Real Madrid
C. Espi
San Marino
Spain

Esbai shines on his first appearance with the under-21 team

Carlos Espí, the Real Madrid forward, led Spain's under-21 side to a crushing 13-0 victory over San Marino on Thursday evening, in the qualifiers for the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, due to be held in Albania and Serbia.

Spain controlled the game from first whistle to last at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle. The comprehensive win tightened their grip on top spot in Group One, ahead of a final fixture against Romania on 6 October in Ibiza.


Read also

Farewell week: Ronaldo leaves by the back door, while Messi walks the red carpet

A volcanic revolution that scorched the giants: how did Spain dominate world football in a quarter of a century?

Espí stole the limelight with five goals of his own.

The young forward is off to a flying start this season, having swapped Levante for the Spanish capital last summer on a deal that runs until June 2031.


He made 66 appearances for Levante across three seasons, scoring 20 goals. Espí had worn the Spain shirt at under-19 and under-20 level before earning his first under-21 call-up during the current international break.

Victory over San Marino kept Spain two points clear of Finland at the summit of Group One. They go into the final round with their fate in their own hands in the race to reach the 2027 European Championship.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google