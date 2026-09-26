On video: refereeing expert says Oman were wronged in the Saudi Arabia match

A refereeing expert has confirmed that Oman were wronged in their match against Saudi Arabia at the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia faced Oman today, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage of the Gulf tournament.

Nasser Al-Rawahi thought he had scored for Oman in the 36th minute, breaking completely clear of goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais before slotting home. The referee ruled it out for offside.

Former Egyptian referee Mohammed Kamal Risha, however, insists the referee got it wrong. Al-Rawahi was not offside when the goal went in.

Risha told the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah": "If offside was the reason for disallowing Oman's goal in the 36th minute, the decision does not appear to be correct".

He added: "The available image does not show any suspicion of offside, and there may be another reason for the disallowal that is not yet visible".

Saudi Arabia were leading 3-0 when the goal was chalked off, a call that denied Oman the chance to pull one back.