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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-FEYENOORDAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

On video: Raphinha achieves an unprecedented run, and six seconds deny him a Messi record

Raphinha
L. Messi
Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Barcelona
Feyenoord
Champions League
Brazil
Argentina
Spain
Netherlands

The Brazilian star continues to shine

Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha has set a personal best at the club, netting against Feyenoord of the Netherlands in the UEFA Champions League.

The forward struck just three minutes into Wednesday evening's clash at the Spotify Camp Nou, opening the scoring in the first round of the league phase.

Latching onto a pass from Lamine Yamal, the Brazilian glided past the Dutch defenders and slotted home with ease.

According to Stats Foot, Raphinha has now scored in six consecutive matches for Barcelona across all competitions, a first in his time at the club.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY

His goals came across five games this season against Elche, Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano and Valencia in La Liga, then Feyenoord in the Champions League. He had also found the net against Real Betis in La Liga in his final outing last season.

Timed at two minutes and 50 seconds, the strike stands as the second fastest opening goal of Barcelona's Champions League season.

Only Lionel Messi sits above him. The former Barcelona captain scored against Celtic after two minutes and 44 seconds on 13 September 2016.

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