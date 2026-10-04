Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Mali on Sunday evening in a friendly at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

A penalty handed the Atlas Lions the lead, Abde Ezzalzouli stepping up to convert from the spot in the 35th minute.

Mali pushed for a leveller but couldn't find one, and the hosts went into the break a goal to the good.

The second half followed the same pattern. Morocco hunted a second to kill the game off, while Mali kept probing for an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off. Around 13 minutes before the end of normal time, Joosep Diarra struck to level matters.

Walid Regragui's side had already played two matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, beating Gabon and Lesotho by an identical 2-0 scoreline.











