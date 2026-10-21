Nico Paz struck early to give Italy's Como the lead over visitors Manchester United on Wednesday at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium, in the third round of the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentina international found the net with a superb finish in the second minute. He collected the ball on the edge of the box in front of Harry Maguire, then curled a left-footed effort into the far corner.

Paz turned provider in the 49th minute, teeing up Greek team-mate Anastasios Douvikas for the second. He then grabbed his own second, and Como's third, after pouncing on a stray pass from Carlos Baleba to break clear and bear down on goal, making it 3-0 in the 57th minute.





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At 22, Paz ranks among the most exciting talents in Argentine football. His displays for Como have turned heads, built on his technical quality, his eye for a chance, and his knack for scoring from distance.

Talk of his future with the national team has grown louder of late. Many see him as a key man for the next era following Lionel Messi's international retirement, and he stands among the leading candidates to inherit the number "10" the "Flea" once wore.

A former Real Madrid player, Paz had already set up Messi during Argentina's 6-0 win over Bolivia in October 2024 at the start of his international career. The Inter Miami star praised his talent and his reading of the game.



