On video: Marcelo sends an emotional message to Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcelo has joined the flood of global support for his friend and glory partner Cristiano Ronaldo, and the gesture of loyalty revived memories of the golden days at the Santiago Bernabéu. His touching message set social media alight.

Real Madrid's historic left-back posted a moving video of him embracing the Portuguese star in a warm hug, with an emoji carrying every meaning of love and appreciation. It was a fresh show of support that underlined the depth of the relationship between two legends of the Spanish club.

Football fans around the world made the post the talk of the hour. Thousands of comments poured in from Ronaldo's supporters, who saw in the video a message of loyalty from a bygone era.

Support that never stops

This is not the first time Marcelo has shown his public support for "the Don". Only a few days ago, the Brazilian shared a previous message about the legendary goalscorer, proof that what binds him to Ronaldo goes beyond the green rectangle.









Their exceptional relationship dates back to the years of glory the pair lived through together inside the Real Madrid dressing room. There they formed an unforgettable duo on the left flank, driving the Spanish club to a golden era in which they claimed every possible title and became an essential part of one of the most successful generations in the club's history.

Messages of love and appreciation for Cristiano Ronaldo keep flooding in from all around the world, from former teammates, current stars and devoted fans. Marcelo's support arrives in the thick of it, the Brazilian once again appearing alongside his friend, as if telling the world: "I am here, as I always was in Madrid".







