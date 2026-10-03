Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui provoked the fury of his star man Akram Afif during the Gulf Cup clash with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia met Qatar on Saturday at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the semi-final of the Gulf tournament.

The Spaniard stunned his Qatari star in the 69th minute, pulling him off with the score locked at 0-0.

Afif stormed off the pitch in a rage, repeatedly demanding: "Why?", before heading down the tunnel.

It marked the third time Lopetegui had hooked Afif at the tournament, following the group-stage games against Bahrain and Yemen. He then missed the third match against the UAE altogether.

The 29-year-old has struggled to hit top form at Gulf 27, managing just a single assist against Bahrain.