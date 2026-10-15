Jose Gomes has shut down talk of a return to Zamalek. The Al-Khaleej boss was quizzed about a possible move back to his former Egyptian club, and the Portuguese had little patience for it.

Gomes guided Al-Khaleej to their first win of the Saudi Roshn League season on Thursday, a 2-0 victory over Al-Feiha in the ninth round.

Asked after the match whether he had received an offer from Zamalek, he dismissed the reports and insisted his future lies with Al-Khaleej.

"If you follow the rumours being discussed on social media platforms and in the media in Egypt, you would feel like you were going mad," the Portuguese told Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat".

He added: "If there is a story being passed from one person to another in a chain of 4 people, the story will be different by the time it reaches the fourth person, so imagine with 120 million Egyptians. These rumours are not true."

His conclusion was blunt: "My entire focus is with Al-Khaleej club, in order to build a strong group, so that we can succeed in working together in a professional manner."

Zamalek employed Gomes between February and December 2024, a spell that brought the Confederation Cup and African Super Cup. He left for Al-Fateh, then Al-Khaleej.