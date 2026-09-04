Liverpool secured their first Premier League win of the season, beating hosts Ipswich Town (2-0) on Friday at Portman Road in the third round of the competition.

The victory lifts Liverpool to 5 points and provisional fifth place in the table. Ipswich stay on 3 points, provisionally 13th.

Alexander Isak scored both goals, striking in the 6th and 9th minutes to hand coach Andoni Iraola's side an early lead that settled the match.

Cody Gakpo created both goals, the Netherlands international proving central to the visitors' fast start.





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The brace caps a fine start for Isak at Liverpool, taking him to 3 goals in the Premier League this season after netting in the (2-2) draw against Nottingham Forest in the previous round.

Ipswich remain a happy hunting ground for the Swedish striker, who now has 6 goals in 3 matches against them.

Liverpool had gone into the match chasing their first win of the season, having opened their campaign with back-to-back (2-2) draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich rallied after that shocking start, growing into the game and trying to force their way back in. But they couldn't breach Liverpool's defence or turn spells of pressure into goals.

New signing Bradley Barcola made his Liverpool debut, the France international coming on for Victor Munoz in the 64th minute.

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