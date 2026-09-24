Germany led hosts the Netherlands 1-0 at the break on Thursday evening, opening their UEFA Nations League campaign at the "Johan Cruyff Arena" in Amsterdam.

Felix Nmecha struck in the 32nd minute, a goal that sparked furious objections from the Netherlands players.

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Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey had gone down injured, and his teammates urged Germany to put the ball out of play so he could be treated. The visitors refused and played on. Adeyemi's effort dropped to Nmecha, and the Borussia Dortmund man simply slotted it into the Netherlands net.

The hosts protested fiercely at Germany's conduct, and clashes broke out between the two sides. The referee stuck to his decision.

Spanish referee Hernández Hernández had already disallowed a Netherlands goal, scored by Virgil van Dijk in the 13th minute, ruling that Brian Brobbey had fouled German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Brobbey left the pitch injured after Germany's goal, with Mees Meerdink coming on in his place in the 35th minute.

This meeting carries special significance for Germany, playing their first official match under Jürgen Klopp after a shock exit from the 2026 World Cup in the round of 32, beaten on penalties by Paraguay.

The Netherlands, under Xavi, are also looking to bounce back from their own early World Cup exit, losing to Morocco on penalties in the round of 32.

Both sides sit in Group Two of League A in the UEFA Nations League, alongside Serbia and Greece.







