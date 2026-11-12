Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE TURKEY VS RED DEVILSGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

On video: from the halfway line, a miraculous goal by Guler against Belgium!

Follow GOAL on Google

Turkey's clash with their guests Belgium, played this Thursday evening at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium, produced early excitement in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

Real Madrid's Arda Güler put Turkey ahead in the 20th minute with a superb long-range free-kick, handing the hosts a major boost.

Belgium hit back fast. Veteran Kevin De Bruyne levelled in the 27th minute, before Charles De Ketelaere turned the game around four minutes later with a 31st-minute strike.

The match matters hugely for Turkey, their first competitive test under new coach Sergen Yalçın. He succeeded Italian Vincenzo Montella, who left his post following the poor start to the team's campaign in the tournament.

Read also

Former Liverpool star: Alexander-Arnold should move to Bayern Munich

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cucurella to the German fans: the referee is the one who erred, not me!

Related Topics

Turkey had endured a miserable opening four games in Group One, in the top tier of the UEFA Nations League. They lost 1-0 to France, then 4-1 to Italy, before a 3-0 defeat to Belgium and another loss to Italy, this time 3-1.

Those results left Turkey rock bottom of the group without a point, having shipped 11 goals and scored only two. The pressure piled on the previous coaching staff and ultimately cost Montella his job.

Advertisement

Yalçın wants to restore balance to the side, drawing on a crop of young talents led by Real Madrid's Güler, one of the team's most prominent attacking threats. He has the experienced Hakan Çalhanoğlu of Inter Milan alongside him.

Belgium arrive with different ambitions. They want to strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds, having claimed two wins from their first four matches against two defeats to France.

Advertisement

Coach Marc van Bommel leans on a group of experienced players, chief among them Napoli's De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans, alongside Jérémy Doku, back in the squad after recovering from injury.

History adds weight to this clash. When the two sides last met on 2 October, Belgium ran out 3-0 winners with De Bruyne at the heart of it, scoring twice in the 10th and 60th minutes, before Romelu Lukaku added the third.

Advertisement

Turkey, then, are looking to put that right against Belgium and end their run of negative results in the tournament. The visitors want the three points to stay in the hunt for a qualification ticket.

This edition of the UEFA Nations League means something extra for Turkey, competing in the top tier for the first time in their history after promotion from the second tier. They landed in a brutal group featuring France, Italy and Belgium.

Advertisement

Belgium, meanwhile, are chasing a return to Europe's elite after finishing third in their group last time out. Turkey simply hope to avoid direct relegation from the top tier, a tall order after losing their opening four matches.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

View Author Profile