On video: De Roon shatters Batistuta's legend at Real Madrid's expense

Marten de Roon did more than beat Thibaut Courtois on a wild night at the Stadio Olimpico. The Netherlands midfielder also tore up a record that had stood in the Italian capital for over 23 years.

At 35 years and 199 days, De Roon is now the oldest non-Italian ever to score for Roma in the Champions League or European Cup, according to statistics network "Opta". He stripped the record from Gabriel Batistuta, who was 33 years and 312 days old when he netted against Ajax back in 2002.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side started on fire, and De Roon's strike was the reward. Twenty-one minutes in, he let fly from the edge of the box. The ball cannoned off a team-mate and flew past Courtois. The Olimpico erupted.





Two minutes. That's all the joy Roma got. Kylian Mbappe pounced on a Mario Hermoso error and drilled his shot in from the edge of the area, almost a carbon copy of the opener, and the game was level again on 23 minutes. A historic night with plenty left in it.







