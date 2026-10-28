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Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

On video: Chelsea and Liverpool trade blows in 3 minutes

Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool
Chelsea
Carabao Cup
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Arsenal
Premier League
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Manchester United
England

Liverpool respond quickly to Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea went in level at the break, 1-1, in their fourth-round Carabao Cup (Capital One) clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead in the 40th minute, converting from the spot after Ryan Gravenberch brought down Moises Caicedo.


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The hosts hit back almost instantly. Cody Gakpo levelled in the 43rd minute, also from the penalty spot, after Wesley Fofana handled.

Liverpool came into the tie off the back of a 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League. Chelsea, by contrast, slipped to a surprise 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.



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