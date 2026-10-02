Alessandro Bastoni struck Italy's equaliser against France on Friday evening at the Stade de France, levelling things up at 1-1 in the 68th minute of this third-round UEFA Nations League clash. The Inter Milan defender had plenty to celebrate.

Neither side could break the deadlock in a goalless first half. France found the breakthrough early in the second, Michael Olise opening the scoring in the 55th minute. Rayan Cherki rolled a free-kick short to him, and his left-footed effort cannoned off the crossbar and into the net.

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Italy hit back 13 minutes later. Lucas Da Cunha gifted them the chance, botching his control of a Rabiot pass in a dangerous position. Bastoni pounced on the loose ball, charged towards goal and slotted past Mike Maignan.

That took the defender's tally to two goals in this edition of the Nations League, having opened the scoring against Turkey days earlier in Italy's 4-1 win.

Bastoni nearly turned villain in the closing stages, appearing to foul Michael Olise and almost conceding a penalty. The referee waved play on, and the match finished 1-1.

France move to seven points at the top of Group One. Belgium sit second on six, Italy third with four, and Turkey prop up the table without a point.



