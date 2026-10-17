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imago-sport-1084664826.jpgPressinphoto
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

On video: Barcelona star ends his long drought on a night of five goals

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
D. Olmo
Spain

Barcelona star Dani Olmo finally ended his long goal drought with the Catalan side on the night of their 5-2 win over Real Betis in the ninth round of La Liga.

Olmo left his mark on the rout with the fifth goal in the 81st minute, a superb strike from the edge of the penalty area.

That was his first goal for Barcelona this season. He hadn't found the net since last March.

Ahead of the match, the newspaper Sport had highlighted the scoring drought, tracing Olmo's last goal in a Barcelona shirt back to 15 March against Sevilla, when he ran through on goal after a pass from Marc Bernal and struck a low right-footed shot into the net.

Twenty-two games in a Barca shirt followed that strike against Sevilla without a single goal, until he broke the run against Real Betis.

His last goal in European competition for Barcelona came on 21 January this year in Prague.

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