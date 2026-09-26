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Germany Training Session And Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

On video: "an unexpected reply": Klopp embarrasses a journalist in front of everyone

Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
Germany
UEFA Nations League A
Germany vs Greece
Greece
Germany vs Serbia
Serbia
J. Klopp
Netherlands
Germany
Greece
Serbia

The draw did not prevent the mockery

Jürgen Klopp wasted no time showing off his sarcastic wit at his first press conference in charge of the German national team. One journalist lobbed him a humorous question. His reply was even funnier.

Klopp opened his reign with a thrilling away draw against the Netherlands. Die Mannschaft let a winnable game slip through their fingers, settling for a 1-1 draw on the opening matchday of Group Two in League A of the UEFA Nations League.

One journalist put it to Klopp: "My German is bad, can I speak to you in English with a Liverpool accent?".

The moment the journalist switched to English, Klopp fired back: "Well, your English is bad too", and the room erupted into laughter.



On the tactical front, the German coach voiced his satisfaction with his players. He singled out their character and passion, but he also insisted the team still has room to grow.

Klopp said: "I have stood on the touchline more than a thousand times, so I know this position well, and it has not changed for me. I am very happy with many of the individual levels, and in general I was greatly pleased by the passion we showed".




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