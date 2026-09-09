Karim Adeyemi has written his name deeper into the record books among the finest German scorers in UEFA Champions League history, netting Barcelona's second goal against Feyenoord on Wednesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou in the opening round of the league phase.

The goal took Adeyemi to 17 in the Champions League. He leapfrogged the legendary Michael Ballack on 16 and drew level with Timo Werner in sixth place on the list of Germany's leading scorers in the competition, according to figures from the Union of European Football Associations, UEFA".

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A superb strike in the 22nd minute did the damage, doubling the Catalans' lead after Raphinha's early opener. It came on the German's first Champions League appearance for Barcelona.

Adeyemi joined the Blaugrana this summer from Borussia Dortmund. He played 37 Champions League matches for the German club and scored 12 goals, and he was part of the side that reached the 2023-2024 final before losing 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Before that, the former Red Bull Salzburg player bagged four Champions League goals with the Austrian side.

This latest strike leaves Adeyemi one behind Serge Gnabry on 18. Thomas Muller tops the list of German scorers in Champions League history with 57 goals, followed by Mario Gomez on 26, Marco Reus on 24 and Leroy Sane on 23.

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