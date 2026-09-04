Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Zamalek-SC-VS-Al-Ittihad-Alexandria-Cairo-EgyptAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

On video: a worrying win for Zamalek in the CAF Champions League

Zamalek SC
CAF Champions League
C. Banza
Egypt
Angola

A step towards qualification

Zamalek edged AS Port of Djibouti 2-1 on Friday in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round at Cairo Stadium.

Shikabala Banza opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a moment of individual brilliance. The Angolan burst into the box from the left and whipped in a cross, and when the goalkeeper flapped at his attempted clearance, the ball dropped to Mohamed Shehata, who tapped into an empty net.

The second arrived in the 36th minute. Ahmed Abdel Rahim swung in a corner from the right and Banza rose to meet it, glancing his header into the left corner.

AS Port's reply came courtesy of a costly Ahmed Khedri mistake. Mahdi Hussein Mahabi pounced on the loose pass, intercepted, and drilled it past Mohamed Sobhi.

The two sides meet again on 12 September, once more in Egypt.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Premier League
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Abo Qir Semad crest
Abo Qir Semad
ABQ
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google