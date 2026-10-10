Pedro Rodríguez stole the spotlight before Barcelona faced Getafe on Saturday evening, in the eighth round of La Liga, at the Spotify Camp Nou.

According to Sport, Pedro, who recently announced his retirement, took the honorary kick-off before the match got under way. The Camp Nou crowd saluted him and paid tribute on the pitch.

His farewell ceremony on Friday drew a host of former teammates, including Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernández and Sergio Busquets, alongside Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco.

Pedro could not hide his gratitude. Saying goodbye to the club that had been his home for so many years, he insisted, was the best possible ending to his footballing career.

That honorary kick-off extended the tribute to one of the biggest names in Barcelona's modern history, on a day the club also handed out the individual awards for September.

Pedro's appearance lit up the build-up, blending the tribute to the former forward with the La Liga awards ceremony.

Minutes before kick-off, several of Barcelona's representatives collected the September honours. Hansi Flick won best coach, Raphinha took best player, and João Cancelo claimed the award for best goal of the month.