Brentford dismantled Chelsea 3-0 at the Gtech Stadium in the fifth round of the Premier League, sending the Blues home empty-handed after a thoroughly deserved victory.

Goalless for much of the contest, the match exploded in the second half. Antoni and Thiago struck the killer blows, punishing Chelsea's defensive errors and exposing the fragility of Xabi Alonso's system.

The win lifted Brentford to third in the table on 9 points. Chelsea, meanwhile, stayed frozen on 7 points in seventh.

First half: Fofana shines, and Kelleher survives disaster

Caution ruled the opening half, a tactical battle of defensive duels with Chelsea holding a slight early edge.

The Blues pressed from the off and Neto almost broke the deadlock after Lewis-Potter failed to clear a cross, only for Kelleher to produce a brilliant save. Brentford leaned entirely on their busy left flank through the trio of Lewis-Potter, Janelt and Schade, yet every attempt smashed into a solid wall named Wesley Fofana. The Frenchman was the undisputed star of the half, shutting down the left channel completely and winning every individual duel.

Two unforgettable moments lit up proceedings. First came the comedy: Schade hoisted Chelsea defender Barco off the ground and dumped him down before a free kick, drawing jeers from the crowd.

Stranger still was Caiodi's long throw-in back to Kelleher. The goalkeeper was caught cold, let the ball slip under his foot and watched it roll goalwards before somehow scrambling it off the line, a moment straight out of Peter Enckelman's infamous blunder.

Artistry followed too. Rogers threaded a superb backheel to release Welbeck, but the referee flagged the move for offside. Rogers then rifled a powerful effort into the defence for a corner, before Ajer tugged Welbeck without any foul being given.

Second half: Damsgaard unlocks the puzzle, and Thiago kills off the match

Everything changed after the break. Brentford emerged with far greater attacking boldness.

Exchanged attempts opened the second period, Chavarria firing a powerful shot over the crossbar. The breakthrough came from a well-worked corner delivered by Damsgaard from the left, met by Shuster at the far post who nodded it back across the face of goal for Antoni to tap in and hand the home side the lead.

Rattled by the goal, Chelsea's defence let Ajer stroll past the halfway line unmarked. Alonso threw on Cucurella and Acheampong in a double change, but Brentford carried the greater threat on the break.

Damsgaard and Thiago then butchered a golden chance to double the lead, spurning a two-against-two with a poor pass and bad control. Chelsea hit back with their first sustained spell, a string of corners that Kelleher punched clear brilliantly and a fierce Cucurella strike that was blocked.

With Chelsea committing everyone forward, the knockout blow landed. Ajer intercepted a stray pass and Brentford tore away on the counter. Martinez blocked Schade's first effort, but the rebound fell to Thiago, who buried it for the second.

As Chelsea chased a way back into the game, substitute Fabio Carvalho delivered the final blow.

His goal arrived in the 90+4th minute. A textbook Brentford counter carved open the vast spaces behind Chelsea's advanced defence, sending Carvalho clean through one-on-one to slot home with confidence and seal a 3-0 win and three richly deserved points.

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