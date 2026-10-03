Harry Kane struck first against Croatia in the eighth minute, the England captain breaking the deadlock at the "Rujevica" Stadium in the Croatian city of Rijeka in the third round of Group Three fixtures in League A of the UEFA Nations League.

It all stemmed from a lightning counter. Marc Guehi intercepted a loose Josko Gvardiol pass in midfield, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham slipped the ball through, and Kane bore down on Dominik Livakovic before finishing with the composure you would expect of the Bayern Munich striker.

Croatia simply cannot stop Kane finding the net. He plundered two goals in England's 4-2 win over the same opponent last June, the opening act of both sides' 2026 World Cup campaign.

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Bellingham made it two in the 21st minute, turning home a low cross from Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon.

England had rattled the hosts from the off. Livakovic turned away a Gordon effort as early as the third minute.

Both sides arrived level on 3 points, each having won once and lost once in their opening two rounds.

Spain hammered Croatia 4-1 in the second round, having edged past England 3-2 in the first.



