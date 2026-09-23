Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait (1-0) on Wednesday evening at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, in the opening round of Group One of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The result launched both sides' campaigns, coming after Iraq and Oman had played out a (1-1) draw earlier in the day.

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Saudi Arabia came out on the front foot. Abdullah Al-Hamdan wasted an early chance in the third minute, and Kuwaiti goalkeeper Saud Al-Hoshan then denied a dangerous effort from Hassan Kadesh in the 11th minute, before the Blues hit back through Eid Al-Rashidi in the 16th.

Disallowed goal

A Saudi goal came off in the first half. Mohammed Kanno burst down the right and squared it to Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, who lashed it into the Kuwaiti net. But Kanno had stamped on the foot of Kuwait's Muath Al-Dhafiri, and the referee chalked the goal off in the 37th minute.

Saudi Arabia kept pressing Kuwait's defence after the break yet couldn't turn that dominance into goals. The breakthrough came when Humam Al-Hammami collected the ball on the left flank and whipped in a cross. Blues defender Yousef Al-Haqan tried to head it clear and only steered it into his own net in the 73rd minute.

Drama followed minutes later. Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi picked up a heavy injury and had to leave the pitch, with Mohammed Al-Owais coming on in the 83rd minute.

The hosts kept up their attacking intent in the closing stages, but nothing more came of it as the Kuwaiti goalkeeper stood firm. Saudi Arabia saw out the (1-0) win.

Jeddah hosts the "Gulf 27" competition from 23 September this year until 6 October, with 8 teams split into two groups.

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