Bayern Munich's new deal may not be merely a financial move. It could hold the key to a huge future transfer. With 250 million euros injected into the club's coffers, the most important question begins to circulate in Munich: is the Bavarian giant preparing to fund the post-Harry Kane era? And if so, could Erling Haaland be the name awaited to succeed the English striker?

The matter may have come as a shock to Bayern Munich's fans, who had dreamed of one day owning a part of their club, and perhaps had saved money to realise that dream. It seems the opportunity has passed. Through his group "Viessmann Generations Group", businessman Max Viessmann acquired the remaining 5% of Bayern Munich's shares for 250 million euros.

That deal values the Bavarian club at around 5 billion euros, at a time when its large cash reserves have turned into an important financial asset for the future. So what could Bayern do with this huge sum?

Franz Beckenbauer, and then Uli Hoeness, always used to say that "Bayern Munich is not a bank, but a football club". Nevertheless, the club's current financial strength gives it a wide margin to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

Theoretically, Bayern could spend 250 million euros to buy a team like Freiburg, valued at around 242.55 million euros. They could even acquire Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne together, at a combined value of nearly 256 million euros.

No one expects such deals to happen, of course. But they illustrate the scale of the financial power the Bavarian giant now enjoys, having once been the financial benchmark in the German league and now become a benchmark that surpasses everyone.

In reality, sporting director Max Eberl can invest this financial strength in protecting the team's stars from the ambitions of Europe's elite, according to the German newspaper "Bild" .

Should Real Madrid move in the future to try to sign Michael Olise, one of Bayern's most prominent players and the most expensive in the German league at around 170 million euros, the Bavarian club will not be forced to treat the financial return as a decisive factor. The message will be clear: Bayern does not need to sell its stars to provide liquidity.

Haaland: Kane's potential successor?

The real ambition may go beyond keeping the current stars, extending to the years ahead, especially with Harry Kane approaching a new phase in his career.

Now 33, the English striker will leave Bayern facing the need to think seriously about a successor within two or three years. He is one of the greatest goalscorers ever to have worn the club's shirt.

Here a name familiar to Bavarian fans appears: "Erling Haaland". The Norwegian striker was close to moving to Bayern before he chose Manchester City, after Munich had been part of his considerations during 2022.

In March 2022, Haaland visited the city of Munich, where he dined at the "Brenner" restaurant in the company of the Norwegian princess, and also met Bayern's former sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić, at his home.

The ending came differently. Haaland chose to move to Manchester City and work under the leadership of Pep Guardiola.

Since then, the Norwegian striker has turned into one of the world's most prominent stars, and his market value has risen enormously, making any future attempt to bring him to Bayern a huge financial project.

Will Haaland remember Munich?

Today the circumstances have changed. Guardiola has left Manchester City. At some point in his career, Haaland may look for a new challenge and a different experience.

Will the Norwegian striker one day feel that his adventure in England has lost some of its shine? And will he then remember his wonderful years in the German league with Borussia Dortmund, and the visit that led him to Munich years ago?

If that happens, Haaland may find Bayern's doors open, and the club's coffers able to fund a heavyweight deal.

Perhaps the ideal scenario for the Bavarian giant would be for Haaland to succeed Kane in leading its attack, ushering in a new era at the Allianz Arena.

The question is no longer just: who will succeed Harry Kane? It is this: does Bayern now have the financial power to bring Haaland back to the German league?