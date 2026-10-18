Olmo responds to his goal drought with a striking statement

Barcelona star Dani Olmo insists his recent goal drought never bothered him. All that mattered, he says, was that the team kept winning.

Olmo broke the duck against Real Betis in Saturday's 5-2 win, in the ninth round of La Liga.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder rediscovered a scoring touch that had deserted him since the start of the season, firing in Barcelona's fifth and decisive goal at La Cartuja. It was a ninth win from nine in a perfect start to the campaign.

Speaking to Barcelona's channel, the attacking midfielder said: "I'm very happy to keep scoring or creating goals, and happy to keep contributing with the team. I hadn't scored a goal for a while, but that didn't matter to me. All I wanted was for the team to win, and it was already winning. I'm happy, but my happiness comes from the fact that the team won and we took the three points."

Against Galatasaray he had played as a false nine. Against Betis he pulled the strings as a playmaker. Looking ahead to two of the biggest fixtures of Barcelona's season, Olmo said: "I try to give my best for the team, and everyone is happy and ready for the week ahead of us. We'll be facing the Champions League winners and our biggest rivals, and we're excited."

A decisive week awaits. Barcelona travel to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday at 9pm in the Champions League, then host Real Madrid on Sunday at the same time at the Spotify Camp Nou in the La Liga Clasico.



