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Barcelona's Dani Olmo stood before his family and a crowd of children in his hometown on Friday and declared with total confidence that Barcelona will settle for nothing less than winning everything before Christmas.

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The 28-year-old Barcelona midfielder opened the new Cruyff Court in Terrassa's Montserrat neighbourhood. Plenty of sporting figures and officials turned out for an occasion full of emotion and memories.

It's the 337th pitch of its kind in the world, spread across 20 countries, and the second in Terrassa. Xavi Hernández and the late Johan Cruyff opened the first in 2014 in Can Tusell, another neighbourhood in need of sports facilities.

Built in partnership with the organisation "Action", the striking artificial-grass facility gives children the chance to play football in ideal conditions, away from the difficulties of the old pitches.

Susila Cruyff, president of the Johan Cruyff Foundation, attended the opening alongside the foundation's director Pati Rora, Francisco Núñez Aparicio, director general of "Action Spain", and Terrassa mayor Jordi Batiar.

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Surrounded by his family, with his grandparents there too, and by the children who christened the facility with goals, Olmo spoke to the media. He's set to return to the starting line-up against Deportivo La Coruña following his injury and Fermín's suspension.

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In comments reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, a confident Olmo said: "I'm completely fine and eager to help the team win before the Christmas break. Our goal is to win everything."

Clearly delighted that the event was taking place in his hometown, he added: "I was really looking forward to opening a Cruyff Court in my city. Johan is an icon of world football and of Barcelona, and this makes me proud. I started playing in the streets with my brother and I had never seen a pitch like this before. I'm very happy that the children will be able to use it."

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Olmo isn't done yet: "I've fought for many dreams, and I still have a lot left to achieve or repeat." He insisted: "I've fully recovered. We'll keep winning before Christmas, then rest afterwards, and then start again because it's a long road. We're getting better day by day, and we're going for everything."

Asked about interest from Bayern Munich, Olmo didn't flinch: "I'm where I want to be." He made clear his future plans involve staying in a Barcelona shirt.

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He went on: "My dream and my goal is to win trophies here at Barcelona. I'm doing that and I want to keep going. I also want to return Barcelona to their rightful place in Europe. That is my goal."

Finally, Olmo was asked about Marc Márquez announcing his retirement from MotoGP, and he didn't hesitate to praise the Catalan rider's legacy: "He's a legend in the world of motorcycle racing. His personality, his character and his competitive style are all examples to follow. One of the greats is leaving, but his legacy will live on forever. In the end, that's the beautiful side of all this."