Olmo criticises Atlético over Álvarez and defends Laporta's decision

Dani Olmo, the Barcelona star, has sent a strong message regarding the case of Julian Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid striker who failed to fulfil his dream of playing for Barça.

According to "Sport", reporters quizzed Olmo on Wednesday about Atletico's handling of Alvarez, at the tribute ceremony held for him in Terrassa after he was crowned world champion with Spain.

The question tapped into Olmo's own story. He had left Leipzig, despite his contract still being in force, to chase his dream of playing for Barcelona.

Did he understand Atletico's stance, given that Julian had also asked to move on but ended up stuck? That's what they wanted to know.

Olmo didn't hesitate. "I don't understand it," he said. "In the end, we all have our dreams, and Julian Alvarez had his own dream."

He continued: "Alvarez fought for it and couldn't achieve it. That's fine, life goes on."

Those words land as fresh criticism of Atletico Madrid amid the ongoing controversy over Alvarez's situation. Olmo clearly believes the striker had every right to chase his dream, and he isn't convinced by the way the Madrid club blocked his wish to leave the Metropolitano.

Attention then turned to Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, and his decision to scrap the tribute ceremony planned for his own World Cup winners.

The player said: "We understood and respected that Barcelona felt the time was not right to hold the tribute ceremony. We know that the club values us greatly."

He concluded: "The World Cup is now in the past. Now we are aiming to win the Champions League."

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