Oleksandr Zinchenko is almost fully fit and is set to resume training with Ajax unexpectedly

Ajax have offered Oleksandr Zinchenko the chance to train with them, Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf reports on Tuesday morning.

Last season, Zinchenko arrived from Arsenal for 1.5 million. He tore his cruciate ligament in his second match for Ajax and did not play again for the Amsterdam club.

With the Ukrainian almost fully recovered from the injury, Ajax have offered him the chance to train with them. He could soon resume training with the squad.

The left-back and defensive midfielder is due at De Toekomst on Tuesday afternoon. According to Verweij, there is no talk yet of a possible new contract for Zinchenko.

Next matches AJX Conference League 15:00 ATA

Verweij says negotiations over a new contract with Ajax may take place after the winter break, but the 29-year-old currently has no offer on the table.

In February, Ajax paid €1.5 million for Zinchenko. Arsenal had signed him from Manchester City in 2022 for the equivalent of €35 million, but he never secured a regular place with The Gunners.

Zinchenko is no stranger to Dutch football. The full-back had a short spell at PSV early in his career and has 75 caps for Ukraine.