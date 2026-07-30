Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has broken his silence after France fell short at the 2026 World Cup, finishing fourth despite arriving as one of the favourites for the title.

Didier Deschamps' side started the tournament in superb form, only to bow out in the semi-finals with a 2-0 defeat to eventual champions Spain.

Deschamps then walked away after 14 years in charge of Les Bleus, with Zinedine Zidane stepping in to replace him.

Olise took to his official Instagram page: "Not winning the title is a great disappointment. We never imagined this tournament would end this way from its very beginning. Wearing the France national team shirt at the World Cup has always been, and will remain, a dream of mine."

He added: "Although we were unable to lift the cup, I am proud to have set the record for the most assists in World Cup history (7 assists). But above all, I would have preferred to be here to announce our winning of the World Cup, all together, with my team-mates, the technical staff, the coaches, and all the fans of the France national team."

He continued: "This is the goal that will keep motivating us, and we hope to bring you more moments of joy and unforgettable memories in the future. I would also like to thank the coach for calling me up to the national team for the first time, and for his trust in me even during the toughest times. I will always be grateful, and I wish you all the best in the future, whatever path you choose. Thank you, France."







