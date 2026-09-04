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imago-sport-1082055160.jpgJoan Gosa
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Old tension: why did Laporte's move to Barcelona collapse?

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
A. Laporte
Spain

Barcelona and Laporte: a deal that collapsed over Athletic Bilbao's demands

Barcelona failed to sign Aymeric Laporte, the Athletic Bilbao central defender, during the summer 2026 transfer window.

Tribuna reported, citing The Athletic, that Barcelona were close to signing Laporte, and that the player was equally keen on moving to the Camp Nou.

Laporte fit the tactical profile the Catalans had been chasing. Left-footed, hugely experienced, and already well-drilled alongside Pau Cubarsi in the Spanish national team, he looked the ideal man to shore up their defensive line.

Those around Laporte had initially pointed to a low release clause in his contract, leading Barcelona to believe they could wrap up the deal for around 15 million euros.

The operation collapsed the moment Athletic Bilbao revealed their official financial demands. The Basque club wanted a figure far higher than Barcelona's internal valuation of the player.

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Money was only half the problem. Barcelona's officials had no appetite for a long, drawn-out negotiation, not with relations between the two clubs still severely strained after the recent Nico Williams affair.

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