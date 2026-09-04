Barcelona failed to sign Aymeric Laporte, the Athletic Bilbao central defender, during the summer 2026 transfer window.

Tribuna reported, citing The Athletic, that Barcelona were close to signing Laporte, and that the player was equally keen on moving to the Camp Nou.

Laporte fit the tactical profile the Catalans had been chasing. Left-footed, hugely experienced, and already well-drilled alongside Pau Cubarsi in the Spanish national team, he looked the ideal man to shore up their defensive line.

Those around Laporte had initially pointed to a low release clause in his contract, leading Barcelona to believe they could wrap up the deal for around 15 million euros.

The operation collapsed the moment Athletic Bilbao revealed their official financial demands. The Basque club wanted a figure far higher than Barcelona's internal valuation of the player.

Money was only half the problem. Barcelona's officials had no appetite for a long, drawn-out negotiation, not with relations between the two clubs still severely strained after the recent Nico Williams affair.

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