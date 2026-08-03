Zamalek have closed the book on one of the most notable spells by a foreign player in recent memory. The club officially confirmed the mutual termination of Tunisian striker Seifeddine Jaziri's contract, ending all obligations between the two parties by amicable agreement. He leaves the White Castle after a journey rich in service and achievement, one that earned him a special place in the club's history and among its supporters.

Chaired by Hussein Labib, the Zamalek board announced they had reached an agreement with the first-team striker to end his contract mutually and amicably, having settled every matter relating to the deal in an atmosphere of understanding and mutual respect.

The club confirmed the parting came in a dignified manner that reflected the mutual respect between both sides, befitting everything Jaziri offered during his time in the team's ranks.

On behalf of the supporters, the board extended their sincere thanks and appreciation to Jaziri for what he gave in the shirt over the past years. He was, they said, a model of the committed and dedicated professional, a player who did his duty with total seriousness on and off the pitch.

Zamalek also wished him good fortune and success at his next club, and continued brilliance in his career, affirming that what he offered will remain appreciated by every son of the White Castle.

Completed in the presence of the player's agent Hazem Fettouh, the termination drew further praise from the board for its refined handling. The step reflected Jaziri's professionalism and his loyalty to the club, they noted, along with his determination to see every procedure through amicably and protect the rights of all involved.

He will remain one of the sons of Zamalek, the club affirmed, held in respect and appreciation by its supporters after leaving a clear mark on the team and providing an honourable model of the professional footballer.

Few foreign strikers have worn the Zamalek shirt to greater effect. Jaziri topped the club's all-time list of foreign scorers, an achievement that captures the scale of his service and the distinguished numbers he racked up throughout his time in Cairo.

He leaves having written his name in gold in the club's records. His spell ends with a scoring legacy that will stay in the memory of White Castle supporters for years to come.