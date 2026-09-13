Valencia have sacked manager Carlos Corberan and football chief executive Ron Gourlay in a radical shift of the club's sporting direction. The move comes just two months after Corberan's contract was extended until 2028.

Reserve team coach Oscar Sanchez will take temporary charge of the first team, with Valencia due to face Alaves on Tuesday.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that Corberan's position had been under scrutiny since the defeat in La Coruna, which the manager himself branded "shameful". The team then failed to respond in back-to-back matches against Barcelona (0-5) and Sevilla (1-0).

Gourlay was not the only casualty. The club also confirmed on Sunday the departure of his staff members Lisandro Isi, Hans Gillhaus, Andres Zamora and Malek Chafei.

Valencia said the decision reflected their desire to "begin a new phase in its sporting structure and football management".

In their official statement, the club noted that Corberan arrived at Mestalla "with the aim of leading the sporting project in a complicated situation that he managed to change". They praised him for carrying out his work "with professionalism, passion and the utmost commitment" across 72 official matches.

The club thanked Corberan and his staff for their work during their spell in charge, but stopped short of explaining the reasons behind the terminations.

Valencia added they "will soon reveal the new structure of the football area and the make-up of the coming sporting project", a reorganisation that will shape the club's near future.

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