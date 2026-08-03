Officially: the United States settles the debate over Pochettino's future

The United States national team have announced the renewal of head coach Mauricio Pochettino's contract, keeping him in charge until the 2030 World Cup and ending speculation over a possible departure following this summer's tournament.

The United States Soccer Federation wanted to continue the project that began in 2024, convinced that the work had laid the foundations for a more competitive national team.

Belgium knocked the hosts out in the round of 16 with a 4-1 win, yet the internal assessment of Pochettino's work stayed positive. Talks over an extension had already begun before the tournament kicked off.

JT Batson, chief executive and general secretary of the United States Soccer Federation, said: "Mauricio and his team believe in the future of football in the United States, and our new project allows us to build on the progress made by the US men's national team and the momentum enjoyed by the United States Soccer Federation."

More than just a head coach

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach begins a new cycle with the aim of taking a further step at elite international level.

Beyond leading the senior side, his new contract expands his responsibilities within the federation's structure. He will help develop youth football, coach the coaches, and coordinate with the country's professional leagues.

Pochettino said: "We know we have a lot of work ahead to achieve our clear ambitions, among them competing to win men's World Cups, and working to make football the most widely played sport across all communities. I am delighted that Mauricio and his team are committed to working with all of us to carry out the hard work needed to realise these ambitions."

Keeping Pochettino is a bet on stability in a country determined to cement its status as a footballing power before the World Cup on home soil.