Al-Ittihad have completed the signing of left-back Fares Abdi from Neom, wrapping up negotiations and agreeing terms on the financial and contractual details of the deal.

The Saudi club confirmed the transfer across their official social media accounts, revealing it had gone through in the past few hours. Head coach Jens Wissing had pushed for the move, recommending the player to reinforce the left flank as a replacement for the late Mario Metaj.

Abdi beat off several rivals on the Tigers' shortlist to fill the left-back berth, the latest of Al-Ittihad's summer market moves as they build their squad for the new season.

Born in California, the 27-year-old cut his teeth on American pitches before joining the Saudi league through Al-Wehda in 2020. He went on to represent Al-Qadsiah and Al-Fayha, then joined Neom last summer, where he featured in 34 matches and provided 3 assists.