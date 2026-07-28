Al-Hilal have solved a right-back problem that dogged them all last season. The Saudi club have officially signed Mohammed Mahzari from Al-Taawoun on a three-year contract running to the summer of 2029, strengthening a defensive line braced for the challenges ahead.

Last Monday evening, the two clubs completed the official formalities. Mahzari is now due to join the camp of "Al-Zaeem" in Austria and take part in pre-season preparations with his new team-mates before competition begins.

The deal addresses a genuine crisis. Al-Hilal were badly short at right-back last season after Portugal's Joao Cancelo suffered a severe injury and was then left off the domestic squad list, his role limited to the Asian tournament only. Saudi Arabia's Hamad Al-Yami followed with a similar injury, and the club's management moved the position to the top of their summer priorities.

At 24, Mahzari offers real versatility. He excels at right-back and can also fill in at centre-back, handing the coach a range of tactical options.

Mahzari came through the youth ranks at Al-Ettifaq but never got a real chance with the first team. That pushed him to Al-Taawoun on loan first, before he signed permanently with "Al-Ameed" last summer on a three-year deal.

His performances across the campaign caught the eye of Al-Hilal's management. They negotiated with Al-Taawoun to buy out the rest of his contract, a move that underlines "Al-Zaeem's" determination to plug the gaps at the back and reinforce their squad with promising local talent already proven in the Saudi league.