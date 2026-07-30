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Ahmed Abdelhamid

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Officially: Real Madrid completes a surprise attacking signing

Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
Real Madrid
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Espanyol vs Levante
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Based on Mourinho's request

Real Madrid wrapped up a surprise attacking deal on Thursday evening, confirming an agreement with Levante to sign young forward Carlos Espi as the Whites press on with their squad rebuild for the new season.

Real Madrid said in an official statement: "Real Madrid and Levante have reached an agreement over the transfer of the player Carlos Espi, who will be tied to our club for five seasons, until 30 June 2031."

At 21, Espi arrives after three seasons with Levante. He made 66 appearances, scored 20 goals and picked up the award for best under-23 player in the league last term.

The Spanish forward has also represented his country at under-19 and under-20 level.

His arrival answers Real Madrid's search for extra attacking options. Coach Jose Mourinho wants an out-and-out striker to call on as a plan B when matches turn awkward, much like the role Joselu filled during the 2023-2024 season.

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Joselu shone that year despite starting most games on the bench, scoring 18 goals and adding three assists. His finest hour came in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, where two goals in nine minutes fired Real Madrid into the final before they lifted a record-extending 15th European crown.

Espi's signing doesn't clash with Mourinho's thinking on Brazilian forward Endrick, who should remain in the coach's plans next season given he can operate as a central striker or on the right wing.

Mourinho's priority in the market had been the defence: a new centre-back plus a midfielder capable of spreading play and creating chances. Then Real Madrid completed the Espi deal, handing the squad a fresh attacking option for next season.

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