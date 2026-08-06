Officially: Real Madrid announce Vinicius Junior contract renewal

Real Madrid announced on Thursday the renewal of their Brazilian star Vinicius Junior's contract, keeping him with the team until 30 June 2032.

The club said, in a statement on its official website, that the two parties had reached an agreement to extend the player's deal, keeping him in the famous white shirt for six more seasons.

Vinicius arrived from Flamengo in July 2018 as an 18-year-old. He has since racked up 375 appearances and 128 goals for the club.

Fourteen titles have followed for the winger at the Bernabeu: two Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, three La Liga crowns, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

He proved decisive time and again, chipping in with goals and assists at the biggest moments. That included finding the net in both Champions League finals Madrid lifted, against Liverpool in Paris in 2022 and Borussia Dortmund in London in 2024.

Individual honours have piled up too. Vinicius won FIFA's The Best award for the world's best player in 2024, was named best player at the 2024 Intercontinental Cup and best player in the Champions League for the 2023-2024 season, and claimed the Club World Cup Golden Ball in 2022. He also picked up the best young player award in the Champions League for 2021-2022.

The statement added that Vinicius made the FIFA Best XI for 2024, featured twice in the FIFA FIFPro World11 across 2023 and 2024, and earned a place in the Champions League team of the season three years running.

Real Madrid signed off by declaring Vinicius Junior one of the club's most important players, and one of the great symbols of one of the most successful eras in its history.

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