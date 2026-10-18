Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed in an official statement that their player will miss next Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

This was PSG's biggest fear after Saturday's 3-1 win over Strasbourg. Now it's been confirmed.

Nuno Mendes faces several weeks out after coming off in the 86th minute with pain in his thigh.

A medical statement released by the Parisian club on Sunday made it official.

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The statement read: "After sustaining an injury to his left thigh during last night's match against Strasbourg, Nuno Mendes will be out of action for the coming weeks."

Luis Enrique takes a severe blow here. The coach explained after the match that he had preferred not to take any risks with his Portuguese full-back.

Timing could hardly be worse, with Barcelona waiting in the Champions League.

Mendes will therefore miss the trip against the Blaugrana, and with it his eagerly awaited duel with Lamine Yamal.

What makes the news sting even more is the state of his replacement. Lucas Digne has not convinced since arriving in the capital.

Criticised for his display against Strasbourg, the French full-back may now have to contain the rising Spanish star, who was outstanding against Real Betis this week.







