Officially: Milan sign Leao's replacement from the Premier League

Milan have officially announced the signing of Omari Hutchinson from Nottingham Forest, on loan for 4 million euros, with an option to buy that could become an obligation for a further 40 million euros.

The winger arrived over the weekend to undergo his medical before putting pen to paper with the Italian club.

Milan said in an official statement: "AC Milan today announce the signing of Omari Hutchinson on loan from Nottingham Forest, with an option to make the move permanent. The loan agreement runs until 30 June 2027."

Hutchinson replaces Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, who joined Galatasaray this summer.

According to various sources, including Sky Sport Italia and Goal.com, the one-season loan is worth 4 million euros, going directly into Nottingham Forest's coffers.

Should Milan activate the buy option at the end of the season, they will pay a further 40 million euros, after which Hutchinson can sign a three-year contract until June 2030.

He will wear the number 20 shirt at the San Siro this season.

Hutchinson has previously spent time in Chelsea's academy and Arsenal's youth academy, and also had two spells with Ipswich Town and Suffolk, before moving to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2025.



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