Officially: Manchester City announce loan of their player

Manchester City confirmed on Tuesday that Kalvin Phillips has joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan for the season, sealing the move during the current summer window.

City said in a statement on their official website: "Kalvin Phillips has today re-joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan."

The 30-year-old spent the second half of the 2025/26 season at Bramall Lane after arriving in February 2026.

City's statement added: "Unfortunately, the combative midfielder played only three matches before suffering a knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season."

He returns for a second spell all the same, putting pen to paper on a deal for the 2026/27 campaign this afternoon.

Phillips made his name at Leeds United. He turned out for the Elland Road side across eight seasons.

Joining City in the summer of 2022, he featured in 21 matches during his first season and won the historic treble with the club.

The following season brought 10 appearances before he moved to West Ham United in January 2024 on loan for the rest of the campaign.

He then joined newly promoted Ipswich Town for the 2024/25 season.

Last season, he came off the bench in City's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the third round of the League Cup at the Aggborough before making the switch to Sheffield United.

In all, Phillips featured in 32 matches for City and scored one goal, against Red Star Belgrade in the 2023/24 Champions League.



