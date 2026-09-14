The Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced on Monday that the 2026 domestic Super Cup will be held in Kuwait.

Kuwait becomes the eighth venue in the history of the Saudi Super Cup. Previous editions have taken place in Mecca, Riyadh, Jeddah and Abha, as well as London, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong.

According to the Saudi Federation website, the competition will run from 19 to 23 December.

Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium will stage the tournament, with Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Kholood all taking part.

Al-Ahli lifted the last edition of the Saudi Super Cup, held in Hong Kong, after beating Al-Nassr 5-3 on penalties.

Organisers expect to hold the draw on 14 October.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, president of the Kuwaiti Federation, told the Saudi Federation website that hosting the Saudi Super Cup reflects the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries.

He also voiced his hope of delivering a distinguished edition befitting the standing of the Saudi Super Cup and the clubs involved.

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