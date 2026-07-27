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Officially: France defender joins Qatar's second division

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P. Kimpembe
Paris Saint-Germain
France

He will stay in Qatar, but with a new club

Presnel Kimpembe has a new club, but the French defender will be plying his trade in the second division. The 30-year-old made just 11 appearances for Qatar SC before his exit.

He stays in the Gulf, though, having put pen to paper with Qatari second-tier side Al-Kharaitiyat.

The Qatari club confirmed the deal in an official statement: "Our club officially announces the signing of French defender Presnel Kimpembe for one season, joining from Qatar Sports Club, for the coming season."

The statement continued: "Kimpembe joined Qatar Sports Club in September 2025, arriving from France's Paris Saint-Germain, and played with the team in the Qatari league competitions last season."

Kimpembe spent 2014 to 2025 at Paris Saint-Germain. He also won the World Cup with France in 2018.

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