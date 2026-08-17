Abha Club confirmed the signing of Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi on Monday, landing the forward on a free transfer to strengthen the Saudi side ahead of the new season.

The club announced the move on their official "X" account: "The management of Abha Sports Club has signed Belgian striker 'Michy Batshuayi' to represent the first team, on a free transfer."

At 32, Batshuayi brings plenty of European pedigree. His career has taken in Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany were his last stop on the continent, where he spent last season.

He has also earned 55 caps for Belgium, scoring 27 goals along the way.