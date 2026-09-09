Saudi club Al-Riyadh confirmed on Wednesday, via their account on the "X" platform, that Egyptian international Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" has torn his hamstring muscle. The injury will keep him off the pitch for four weeks.

Trezeguet picked up the injury during Al-Riyadh's clash with Al-Khaleej last Monday in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League. He left the pitch in tears in the 13th minute.

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Examinations confirmed the hamstring tear, and Trezeguet will return to Cairo to continue his treatment with Egypt's medical staff.

It's a real blow for Hossam Hassan's Egypt side. Trezeguet is expected to miss the upcoming camp, which is scheduled to begin on 17 September, ruling him out of the two upcoming matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Pharaohs host Angola on Friday 25 September at Cairo Stadium, before travelling to face South Sudan on Tuesday 29 September in Juba.

A former Aston Villa man, Trezeguet ranks among the most prominent attacking options in Egypt's ranks thanks to his wealth of experience at international level.

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