The Asian Football Confederation has set the dates for hosts Saudi Arabia at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Saudi Arabia will stage the tournament from 7 January to 5 February early next year.

Saudi channel "Al-Ekhbariya" published the dates, revealed by the Asian Football Confederation on Tuesday.

The hosts open their campaign against Palestine on 7 January at 8pm Mecca time, at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium.

Their second match comes at the same stadium against Oman on 12 January at 7.30pm.

Kuwait await in the final group game on 17 January at 8pm, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Saudi Arabia are chasing the Asian title after a 30-year wait. They last lifted it in 1996, their third triumph.