UEFA have confirmed the date for the 2026-2027 Champions League league phase draw.

The governing body announced viaits official website that the draw takes place on Thursday 27 August, mapping out the path for the 36 teams qualified for Europe's biggest club competition.

Several places are still to be decided. The knockout rounds of Champions League qualifying are now under way.

Clubs in these two-legged qualifiers must clear this final hurdle to join Europe's elite, with the return legs set for 25 and 26 August.

Once the qualifiers wrap up, the draw on 27 August will confirm every participant for the 2026-2027 campaign.

The single-league format arrived in the 2024-2025 season. Thirty-six teams each play eight matches in the first phase against different opponents, four at home and four away. The top eight go straight through, while those finishing between ninth and 24th battle it out over two legs in a play-off to reach the round of 16.

Paris Saint-Germain have won the last two continental titles, both staged under the new format.