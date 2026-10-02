Four seasons away, and the Arab Club Championship is back. The board of the Union of Arab Football Associations has approved its competitions programme for the 2026-2027 season, reviving a tournament that has been on hold since its last edition in 2023.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Union of Arab Football Associations, chaired the 81st board meeting in Jeddah yesterday, Thursday, where the decision was taken.

In an official statement, the Arab Union confirmed the next edition will run from 21 July to 8 August 2027. The host country remains unannounced.

Reports point to ongoing negotiations between the Union of Arab Football Associations and the Egyptian side over the possibility of Egypt staging the tournament. The matter is yet to be resolved and the host confirmed.









Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia lifted the last edition in 2023, beating compatriots Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final.

Zamalek also featured that year. They crashed out in the group stage, finishing third in their group on four points.

This revival forms part of the Arab Union's competitions programme for the new season, which covers both national teams and clubs.











