Officially: Coutinho joins Neymar at Santos

Santos have officially announced the signing of former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, strengthening the squad until the end of the current season.

The move reunites Coutinho with Santos star Neymar, a team-mate of many years within the Brazilian national side.

Santos confirmed the deal on their official "X" page on Monday: "Philippe Coutinho joins Santos".

They added: "Santos Football Club have completed the procedures for signing Philippe Coutinho for the remainder of the season. Thanks to his high technical skills and his sharp vision on the pitch, alongside a career full of successes in Europe and with the Brazilian national team, the midfielder joins the "Peixe" team under a contract running until the end of 2026.

The club signed off with a flourish: "Welcome to the kingdom of football, Coutinho. Go out and shine".

Coutinho had been a free agent since leaving Vasco da Gama in recent months, and he decided to keep his career going in Brazil.

Neymar's recent muscle injury left Santos desperate for attacking reinforcements. Coutinho now links up once more with his compatriot and old friend, the pair having previously shared the pitch for Brazil.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Aston Villa. Coutinho's CV makes him a serious addition for a Santos side currently struggling in the Brazilian league.

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