Belgian winger Jessie Bisiou completed his official move to Barcelona on Tuesday, putting pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2031 with club president Joan Laporta looking on at the Catalan club's offices. The Blaugrana paid 8.5 million euros to prise him from Club Brugge.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", the signing ceremony marked Laporta's first public appearance since recovering from the cardiac arrhythmia that forced him to scale back his involvement in recent days. The condition also kept him from travelling with the team to the British Isles during the pre-season training camp.

Quick integration in the English camp

Bisiou had joined the first team's training camp in England last Friday, working through the weekend under German coach Hansi Flick at St George's Park before flying back to Barcelona on Monday with the rest of the squad once the camp wrapped up.

The English tour handed Flick the chance to run the rule over one of the club's most promising summer additions. Bisiou arrived just in time to train with the team through the final sessions before the season begins.

A good impression and communication with Flick

The young winger left a strong impression, settling quickly into the dressing room and throwing himself into training. Speaking to the media, he explained that he had already spoken with Flick and was ready to take on whatever role the German coach hands him.

Barcelona have officially registered him with Barcelona Atlètic, the reserve team, but the plan is to involve him regularly in first-team training. The sporting director reckons his pace, his dribbling and his ability to play anywhere across the front line could make him a useful option for Flick over the course of the campaign.

A short rest

With those final formalities out of the way, Bisiou can now enjoy the break the coaching staff have granted the squad. The players get two days off after returning from England, and the Belgian winger will be back in training on Thursday with his teammates to resume preparations for the new season.

Over the coming months, Bisiou is aiming to nail down a place in the first team while continuing to sharpen his skills with the reserves. The idea is simple: hone his talent alongside the elite players of the Catalan side.