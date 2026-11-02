Bayern Munich head into Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on a high. French winger Michael Olise has been declared fit to feature, easing fears over the knee problem he picked up in the recent meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Olise limped out of the German Klassiker, a 2-2 draw last Saturday, after hurting his right knee. The injury had sparked concern at the Bavarian club over his availability for the big European night.

The scans and the days that followed delivered welcome news to Vincent Kompany and his staff. Olise joined group training on Monday morning, proof of his recovery, and made Bayern's travelling squad for the trip to Atletico, according to the club's official social media channels.

Olise's return wasn't the only lift. Bayern also welcomed back veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had sat out the last three matches, handing Kompany extra options for a tough examination at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Next matches ATM Champions League 15:00 FCB

Elsewhere, Bayern are without a number of key men. Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala are both missing, as are Ismael Sibari and Serge Gnabry, absences that could force the Belgian coach into changes to his starting line-up.